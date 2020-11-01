Florence Krater, affectionately known to others as "Grandma," was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 13, 1931. She passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her loving family.

After working as the first woman hiring agent for the New York waterfront, Florence traveled the world, lived and worked in Hawaii, and then retired to Texas to be close to family.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years, Charles Cherry; her parents, Sam Storch and Rose Proper Storch; and sister, Gertrude Spieler.

Florence is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, George M. Krater; daughter, Tammera McVicker (Robert); son, George M. Krater Jr; granddaughters Leah McVicker; Jennifer Hangley (Robert); Melissa McVicker (Kyle Bryant); great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, Joshua, Sydney, Taylor, and Dylan; brother, Lee Storch and family; and nephews Roy Spieler and Jeffery Spieler.

A private funeral service will be held for the family at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to American Cancer Society or a local animal rescue shelter.

