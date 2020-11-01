1/1
FLORENCE KRATER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Florence Krater, affectionately known to others as "Grandma," was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 13, 1931. She passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her loving family.

After working as the first woman hiring agent for the New York waterfront, Florence traveled the world, lived and worked in Hawaii, and then retired to Texas to be close to family.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years, Charles Cherry; her parents, Sam Storch and Rose Proper Storch; and sister, Gertrude Spieler.

Florence is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, George M. Krater; daughter, Tammera McVicker (Robert); son, George M. Krater Jr; granddaughters Leah McVicker; Jennifer Hangley (Robert); Melissa McVicker (Kyle Bryant); great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, Joshua, Sydney, Taylor, and Dylan; brother, Lee Storch and family; and nephews Roy Spieler and Jeffery Spieler.

A private funeral service will be held for the family at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to American Cancer Society or a local animal rescue shelter.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved