July 21, 1927 - July 2, 2019
Florence Saltarelli, Musical Director of the Saltarelli String Orchestra, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 2nd in San Antonio, Texas, attended by loving family. She is eternally with God.
FUNERAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
AUGUST 10, 2019
9:30 AM
FIRST MEXICAN BAPTIST CHURCH
201 MEREDITH DR.
Interment will be following at 3:00 pm, Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flo's favorite charities: "Education for Life", www.smvatrust.org; "Go Seva", www.templeof compassion.org; and The Animal Defense League of Texas, www.adltexas.org.
