Florence Viola Gonzales went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence Violet and Philip Louis Kunkel, and by her beloved husband, Ezekiel Gonzales.

Florence was born on October 19, 1930 in Uniondale, NY. She grew up on Long Island where she learned to love the ocean. A true New Yorker, she met her husband on a subway. One of her favorite memories was sharing an ice cream cone with Zeke in Central Park.

Florence and Zeke began their journey in Key West, FL. During their 67 year marriage, they had 5 children. The two most important things in Florence' life were her Savior and her family. She loved both very much. Her joy at being around all of her family was seen in her bright smile and

her great hugs. It was a kindness that many of her loved ones got to see her that last week.

Florence is survived by her five children: Ricardo Gonzales and his wife, Jade, Robert Morriss and his wife, Kris, Joel Gonzales, Mario Gonzales and his wife, Marcella, and Gloria Fidencia Sitterle and her husband, Scott. Her grandchildren: Amber Davidoff and her husband, Alex, Crystal Gonzales and her husband, Leo Jang, Drew Morriss, Kip Morriss, Gabriel Gonzales and his wife a Rachel, Gideon Gonzales, Madison Gonzales, Philip Sitterle and Clifton Sitterle. Her great grandchildren: Melody Davidoff, Kira Davidoff and Eric Minwoo Jang.

Her viewing is Thursday, July 30 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Her funeral service is on Friday, July 31 at 12:00 pm. Both are at Sunset Funeral Home.