FLORENCIA V. MARTINEZ
1927 - 2020
Florencia V. Martinez was called home by the Lord on July 3, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on November 7, 1927, in Platonia, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Teodoro Martinez; son, Jesus Martinez; daughters, Guadalupe Hernandez & Maria Elena Martinez; parents, Teodoro & Antonia Vasquez; and siblings, Tomasa Cruz, Chavela Martinez, Victor, George & Richard Vargas and Maria Rodriguez. Florencia is loved and will be missed by her children, Theodore Martinez (Laura), John Martinez (Jeffrey), Carmen Martinez (Frances), Robert Martinez (Guadalupe) & Antonia Flores (Oscar); 26 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 9 great great-grandchildren; siblings, Teodora Reyna, Margie Rodriguez, Janie Gonzales, Cruz Melchor & Antonia Rosas; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends; and her very much loved family in Ohio and Washington. Florencia took great pride in raising her children. After their retirement, she worked during harvest season with her husban. She loved the outdoors. She loved to crochet, sew, listen to music, dance, going to church and praying. She loved snow-cones with ice cream. She was loved by all who met her. She loved everyone unconditionally.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 12 Noon until 4 p.m., with a Rosary at 3 p.m.

Funeral Procession departs at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
