Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W Martin St
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 533-0003
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
Florentina Dell Martinez


1935 - 2019
Florentina Dell Martinez Obituary

Florentina Martinez, Born: October 16, 1935, Passed away October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Armando O. Martinez; son: Santiago Martinez; and daughter: Rose Rodriguez. She is survived by her sons: David, Jose, Miguel (Kathryn); daughter: Theresa; sister: Juanita Risch; brother: Jose Barba; 17 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-greatgrandchild. Visitation will take place Friday November 1, 2019 at 4:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00pm and Services to conclude at 9:00pm. Arrangements under the direction of Delgado Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019
