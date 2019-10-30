|
|
Florentina Martinez, Born: October 16, 1935, Passed away October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Armando O. Martinez; son: Santiago Martinez; and daughter: Rose Rodriguez. She is survived by her sons: David, Jose, Miguel (Kathryn); daughter: Theresa; sister: Juanita Risch; brother: Jose Barba; 17 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-greatgrandchild. Visitation will take place Friday November 1, 2019 at 4:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00pm and Services to conclude at 9:00pm. Arrangements under the direction of Delgado Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019