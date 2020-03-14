Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church

Florentino M. Rodriguez


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florentino M. Rodriguez Obituary

Florentino M. Rodriguez passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 80 years old.

He was born in Hearne, TX on July 17, 1939. He loved to travel and proudly called Chicago and San Antonio his home. Florentino is survived by sisters: Beatrice (David) Salazar, Luz (Frank) Reina and Elisa Rodriguez; Brothers: Domingo Rodriguez, Gilbert (Virginia) Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez; Sister-in-law Olga Rodriguez; Brother-in-law Jesse Rodriguez. Florentino is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Uncle Joe was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary from 5pm to 9pm and the holy rosary to begin at 6pm.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church family and friends will depart the funeral home at 1:30 A.M., followed by interment at San Jose Burial Park.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florentino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palm Heights Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -