Florentino M. Rodriguez passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 80 years old.
He was born in Hearne, TX on July 17, 1939. He loved to travel and proudly called Chicago and San Antonio his home. Florentino is survived by sisters: Beatrice (David) Salazar, Luz (Frank) Reina and Elisa Rodriguez; Brothers: Domingo Rodriguez, Gilbert (Virginia) Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez; Sister-in-law Olga Rodriguez; Brother-in-law Jesse Rodriguez. Florentino is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Uncle Joe was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary from 5pm to 9pm and the holy rosary to begin at 6pm.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church family and friends will depart the funeral home at 1:30 A.M., followed by interment at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 14, 2020