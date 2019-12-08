|
Florinda E. Castro entered eternal rest at the age of 94 on the Day of Thanksgiving November 28, 2019. She was born in Gonzales, Texas on October 26, 1925. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ysidro and Anna Maria Escobedo, her husband, Rafael F. Castro and daughter Maria C. Ramos. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Juan); her sons, Jose (Adrienne); Gilbert (Terri); grandsons, John (Tina), John, Jose (Joe), Christopher, and Gilbert (Ashley); granddaughters, Nicolette (William), Amanda (Kevin), and Yvette (Thomas); Melissa (Eric), and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. On behalf of the family, a special thank you to Mesa Vista Health Inn for their care and attention given to our mother, "the feisty one". A deep appreciation to Altus Hospice, specifically, Denise, NPRN, Regina, LMSW and the CNAs for the loving care and support you provided. The Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10 at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 N. Main Ave. – from 5 PM to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM. A Procession will depart at 8:30AM on Wednesday, December 11 and arrive at Holy Family Catholic Church – 152 Florencia Ave. TX 78228 – for a Mass at 9 AM. Burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery – 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. 78209 – will follow at 10:30 AM at Shelter #3. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019