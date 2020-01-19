Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter No. 1.
1923 - 2020
Floyd Maxwell Carl Obituary

Floyd Maxwell Carl was born in Mount Jewett Pennsylvania to Thomas and Maude Carl on February 24, 1923. He passed away on December 29, 2019. He was the youngest of 10 children. He was married to his beloved wife Doris L. Carl for more than 60 years. Floyd was a World War II Veteran who served proudly in the United States Air Force for 30 years. He was a long time member of the Alzafar Shrine. He is survived by his wife Doris L. Carl, his daughter Darcie Ann Bowler and her husband Roger Bowler and grandson Austin Bowler. Floyd's caring and loving spirit will be missed by his wife, family and all who knew him.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter No. 1. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The .

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
