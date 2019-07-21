|
July 15, 2019
Flugencio "Jack" Calandres Jr. went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 at the age 83.
He is survived by the love of his life, of 63 years, Lupe Calandres; His twin brother Juan Calandres, brother Paul Calandres, and sister Esperanza Rodriguez. His oldest son Albert Calandres and wife Kim Calandres, son Roger Calandres, daughter Patty Calandres, and youngest daughter Lisa Bernal; grandchildren: Mark Anthony De La Zerda, Jennifer Calandres, Albert Flugencio Calandres Jr and wife Lauren, Christina Calandres, Bianca Rose Cantu and Jagger Bernal; great grandchildren: Makenzie, Michaela, Allyrie and Jesiah, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Flugencio served in the United States Army from 1958-1970 and then enlisted in the US Army reserve from 1970-1996. Flugencio retired as a Master Sergeant and will be celebrated with full military honors.
Flugencio had a passion for working outdoors and a very special talent for fixing up anything that needed fixing. He was surely a "Jack of all Trades." If he wasn't in his perfectly organized garage, working on something, or listening to Tejano music, you could find him doing yard work and chatting with beloved neighbors.
Services are pending.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019