Fr. Bernard J. Lee died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Marianist Residence on the campus of St. Mary's University. He was 87 years of age and lived Marianist religious life for 64 years. He was born in San Antonio and first met the Marianists at Central Catholic High School. He joined the Society of Mary after finishing college at St. Mary's University in San Antonio. After graduating from the Catholic University in Washington, D.C., he taught at McBride High School before ordination and then at St. Mary's High School afterwards. After doctoral work in systematic and philosophical theology at Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, CA, he was a faculty member at Maryville College, St. Louis, MO; St. John's University in Collegeville, MN; St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX; and Loyola University in New Orleans, LA. He returned to St. Mary's University in 2002 as Assistant Chancellor. He finished his term in 2008 and continued to teach theology courses until 2015. Bernard was wise and challenging, a generous colleague and mentor. He was a major contributor to the development of practical theology. For him, theology was not only about thinking, but also about doing. He did extensive work on small Christian communities in the U.S. He enjoyed gathering people around a meal he would prepare for heart-to-heart conversations. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bernard J. Lee, Sr., and Mary (Masch) Lee. His sister Patricia Knott (Dewey) and his brother Bob Lee (Davene) survive him. His nephews are Rob Lee, Michael Lee, and Jerry Rumpf; his niece is Leanne Hulse. FUNERAL SERVICES His services will be in Assumption Chapel at St. Mary's University. On Friday, January 31, there will be a visitation at 4:00 PM followed by the Rosary at 5:00 PM. On Saturday, February 1, there will be a visitation at 10:00 AM followed by the Eucharist of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment in the Marianist Cemetery will be immediately after Eucharist. There will be a reception and luncheon at the Marianist Residence following the burial. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 30, 2020