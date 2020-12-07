Fr. Michael A. Bouzigard, SJ, died Dec. 1, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was 56 years old, a Jesuit for 29 years and a priest for 19 years. In San Antonio, he served as pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe from 2013 to 2018. He also served the Archdiocese of San Antonio as pastoral minister and spiritual director for seminarians, priests and deacons.

Born in New Orleans, May 29, 1964, to Dr. Ray and Yvonne Duet Bouzigard, he is survived by his parents, his sisters Maria Bowes and Aimée Bouzigard, his brothers David, Jon and Paul Bouzigard, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary Bouzigard. Visit: www.jesuitscentralsouthern.org/about-us/in-memoriam/.

Service: Dec. 8, at 2:00 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo, Grand Coteau, La. Burial in the Jesuit cemetery at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau.