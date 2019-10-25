|
Frances A. Ortiz, passed away on Sept 5, at age 76. She was born in San Antonio to Abelibaldo and Emma Arizola. Frances was a nurse; she worked at Lutheran General and Morning Side Manor. She was survived by her children: Judith Ortiz (Pete Aguilar), David Ortiz, JoAnn Chavez (Oscar Chavez); grandchildren, Erick, Michael, Jason, David, Katherine, Emma and Julia; great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan and Lawson; brother/sister: Baldo Arizola, Oralia Chavez and Mary Lou Galan; and her lifelong friend, Carmen Rodriguez.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eduardo Ortiz and son, Jude Ortiz. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at Las Chance Ministries, 404 Brady Boulevard, San Antonio, TX on October 26th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2019