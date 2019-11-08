|
Frances Agnes McCaffrey, age 95, born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 24, 1924, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Mrs.
McCaffrey is survived by her sons Joseph and Christopher (Monica); grandchildren Michael, Yarellys (Andrew), Michelle (Ryan), Alissa, Lucia, and James; brother, Hugh Foley (Joan), sister, Grace Cronin. She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh J. and Marion (Magoon) Foley; husband, Col. Joseph Peter McCaffrey, USA (Retired); sisters, Ann Clark, Marion Spinney, Patricia May, Sr. Maria Joseph Foley, sc.
Mrs. McCaffrey served in the United States Army Nurse Corps as a 2nd Lt. from March 1948 to February 1949. She and Col. McCaffrey were married for 62 years and shared assignments in Korea, Japan, Germany and many stateside postings. She graduated from the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing.
Mrs. McCaffrey and her husband were founding members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and lived in Windcrest from retirement in 1975 until they moved to the Army Residence Community in 2002. She was active in the San Antonio Kennel Club and the Pug Dog Club of America. She was proud of her Irish heritage.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Interment with full military honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. at Shelter One.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to St. Peter-St. Joseph Children's Home at 919 Mission Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78210 or online at [email protected]
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2019