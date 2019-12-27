|
Frances Camille Gong, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in San Antonio. Camille was born in Duncan, Mississippi, to parents, Dong Jung Gong and Kwock Ying Gong. She was a graduate of MSCW (now MUW) with a degree in Music Education. Camille was a teacher with SAISD from 1986 until her retirement and was so very proud of SAISD's mariachi program. She has remained involved with the San Antonio Red Hat Society, the San Antonio Retired Teachers Association, and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance. She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Jessica Mia Malec. Camille is survived by her sons, Gary Malec, and Kevin Malec (Michelle Campbell); grandchildren, Glen Malec, Dylan Malec, McKinley Malec, and Kai Malec; siblings, Harry Gong, Sr., Margie Crone (Richard), Bettie Wong (Jackson), and Richard Gong (Alice); paternal aunt, Mary Fong; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE MONDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2019 2:00 P.M. PORTER LORING CHAPEL In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at heart.org/donatenow or the SAISD Foundation at www.saisdfoundation.com/donate/. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
