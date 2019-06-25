|
|
December 29, 1941 - June 21, 2019
Frances Edge Bickley died June 21, 2019 in San Antonio. She was known to her family and friends as "Fran" and "Frani." Fran was born December 29, 1941 in Boerne, TX. She graduated from Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi in 1960 and soon thereafter married and started a family. She lived the majority of her life in San Antonio, but traveled the world and loved doing it. She was equally at ease touring the capitals of Europe and playing dominoes with her family in Boerne. Fran worked in radio and television her entire career, including 32 years combined at KENS-TV and KMOL-TV/WOAI-TV. Throughout her life she was generous with her time to friends and colleagues, sharing her authentic self with a smile that brightened any room. Most importantly to her, she was an extraordinary mother to her two children. She raised them both in love and to have confidence in their abilities. Both graduated from college and went on to attain advanced degrees. Throughout her life she remained close with her family, especially her mother Marian "Dottie" Fitzgerald, and all of her siblings. She embodied an effortless grace and beauty that will remain in our hearts.
Fran is survived by her daughter, Dana Lea Bickley; son, Paul Landon Greene; sisters, Lin Bickley Walton and Paula Bickley Jefferson; brother, John Edward Fitzgerald; granddaughter, Isabelle Frances Greene; and grandson, Griffith Paul Greene. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marian Whitworth Fitzgerald; birth father, William Brown Edge Sr.; adopted father, Robert Gray Bickley, Sr.; brother, Robert Gray Bickley, Jr.; and brother, William Brown Edge, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 1 pm at St. David's Episcopal Church in Terrell Hills (1300 Wiltshire Ave., San Antonio, TX 78209). There will be a reception following at the church Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers and to celebrate Fran's lifelong love of reading, memorial donations may be made to the San Antonio Public Library. "San Antonio Public Library, Gift & Memorial Fund" Fiscal Officer Central Library, 600 Soledad, San Antonio, TX 78205.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on June 25, 2019