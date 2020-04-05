|
|
Frances Eileen Brantley went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Olivia Voyta. Frances was born in Chicago,Illinois on May 08, 1946. Her family moved to San Antonio in the 50's. She graduated from Highland High School in 1964. Following graduation, she went to work for Southwestern Bell. She was the Supervisor of Directory Assistance for 30 years.
Frances will be remembered for the love she had for family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had a great passion to help people and always had a positive word.
Frances is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Gene Paul Brantley, as well as her two sons Kyle (Jennifer) Evans and Keith Evans and two stepchildren, Traci (Steven) Sandoval and Micheal Brantley.
Additionally, she is survived by her sisters, Phyllis (Gene) Kahanek and Marcia (Sam) Drane. Left to cherish her memory, her 5 grandchildren Ryan Andrade, Hunter and Ashley Evans, Cosmo Wilson, Max Sandoval and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed and always loved.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020