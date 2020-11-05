Frances Elizabeth Owens born June 7, 1928 in Peniel Texas, a small town outside Greenville Texas, passed away Friday October 30, 2020. Frances was married to Major Billy G. Owens.

As a young lieutenant B-25 pilot returning from WW II, Billy met Frances who was still in high school. They were married on the 18th of May 1945. She was 16 and he was 21. They remained together until his passing January 13, 1995.

Frances had a curious intellect which she expressed in her art and music. Painting and playing the piano were two of her personal pursuits. She had a flair for style and enjoyed high fashion and elegance. She embraced the new, the different and the exciting. Frances was strong willed and independent and at times could be firebrand. She loved mixing it up and the competition with members of her Bridge Club. Most importantly, she was a good Mother and good wife who wanted the best for her family.

She is survived by her two sons, Jon Stephen Owens and David Keith Owens and two grandchildren, David Keith Owens and Francisca Sara Owens.

A graveside service will be held on Friday October 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.