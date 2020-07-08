Frances Chamberlain passed away in Boulder, Colorado, at the home of family friend and honorary sister, Sally Lasater.

Frances is preceded in death by husband, Marion F. Craig; parents Magdalene A. Flannery (William W. Flannery), Ernest Couloheras and J. Barclay Chamberlain; and sister, Louise B. Jimenez.

She is survived by sister Georgia Chamberlain (John F. Foulkrod); nieces Olivia and Catherine Foulkrod, and her beloved Class of 1995.

Frances was Professor Emeritus of Landscape Architecture, Clemson University. She earned a BA from the University of Texas and an MLA from the University of Virginia. She helped launch Clemson's Landscape Architecture program, and championed the South Carolina Botanical Garden's "Nature-Based Sculpture Program".

If you would like to honor her memory, stand up for what you believe is fair and true. Marvel at nature's beauty.

Services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church beginning at 10 AM online via livestream. (Visit stsophiagoc.org)

Interment follows at Mission South Burial Park.

Contributions may be made to Frances Chamberlain Memorial Scholarship Fund clemson.edu/isupportcu, (864) 656-5896 orClemson UniversityAnnual Giving Office110 Daniel DriveClemson, SC 29631

