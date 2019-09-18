|
June 06, 1924 - September 01, 2019
Frances (Lima) Hemby went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born on June 9th, 1924, the eighth child of Joseph and Charlotte Lima. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Douglas Hemby; eight siblings- Joseph, Beatrice, Clarence, Ralph, Sam, Pete, Russell, and Laura; and daughter, Susan Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ahr (Homer); grandson Stephen Bryant (Tina) and their son, Douglas, named after his grandfather; 3 other grandchildren- Chris, Michelle, and Stephanie; 7 other great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
She was a secretary and executive assistant for over 50 years. She cherished her New England family roots. She was an active homemaker, who loved to cook, bake, and sew clothes for herself and daughters. She loved sports, especially golf. She was devoted to her whole family. She will be missed deeply and cherished forever.
A family funeral service will be held at Fort Sam Houston on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30AM
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a local Hospice or Heart Organization
Published in Express-News on Sept. 18, 2019