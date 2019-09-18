Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Oaks Mortuary - San Antonio
2502 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-9999
For more information about
Frances Hemby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hemby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Lima) Hemby


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances (Lima) Hemby Obituary
June 06, 1924 - September 01, 2019
Frances (Lima) Hemby went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born on June 9th, 1924, the eighth child of Joseph and Charlotte Lima. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Douglas Hemby; eight siblings- Joseph, Beatrice, Clarence, Ralph, Sam, Pete, Russell, and Laura; and daughter, Susan Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ahr (Homer); grandson Stephen Bryant (Tina) and their son, Douglas, named after his grandfather; 3 other grandchildren- Chris, Michelle, and Stephanie; 7 other great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

She was a secretary and executive assistant for over 50 years. She cherished her New England family roots. She was an active homemaker, who loved to cook, bake, and sew clothes for herself and daughters. She loved sports, especially golf. She was devoted to her whole family. She will be missed deeply and cherished forever.

A family funeral service will be held at Fort Sam Houston on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30AM

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a local Hospice or Heart Organization
Published in Express-News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now