Frances Hernandez Davila passed in peace on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Frances was born on February 5, 1927 in Orange, Texas. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Abram C. Davila. Frances was blessed with 8 children, Cecelia Fagen, Abram, Francisco, Richard, Raymond and Danny Davila, Irma D. Garcia, Debra Medina, 24 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for a private ceremony. Following COVID guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. There will be livestream of all events at www.missionparks.com.