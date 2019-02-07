Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt Zion First Baptist Church
333 Martin Luther King Dr
San Antonio, TX 78203
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Zion First Baptist
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Jarmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Lee Jarmon


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Lee Jarmon Obituary
February 26, 1938 - February 1, 2019
Frances Lee Jarmon, (80), of San Antonio, TX passed away gracefully in the arms of our Lord, Friday, February 1, 2019, with her beloved family by her side.

Frances was a true proper lady who demonstrated grace and elegance at all times, even to the very end. She had a passion for life and taking care of others. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

Visitation will be held at Mt Zion First Baptist Church, 333 Martin Luther King Dr., San Antonio, TX, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M.. Funeral services will be held at Mt Zion First Baptist on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.