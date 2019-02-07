|
|
February 26, 1938 - February 1, 2019
Frances Lee Jarmon, (80), of San Antonio, TX passed away gracefully in the arms of our Lord, Friday, February 1, 2019, with her beloved family by her side.
Frances was a true proper lady who demonstrated grace and elegance at all times, even to the very end. She had a passion for life and taking care of others. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Visitation will be held at Mt Zion First Baptist Church, 333 Martin Luther King Dr., San Antonio, TX, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M.. Funeral services will be held at Mt Zion First Baptist on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 7, 2019