FRANCES LORETTA COBURN
Frances Loretta Coburn, age 83, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 due to heart failure. She was born August 13, 1936 in Newark, New Jersey, to Frank and Helen (Hyland) Pope. Frances lost her father in 1937 and her Mother Helen married Boley Gardyszewski (Popeye) in 1949. Frances married the love her life September 1956, Ernest Joseph Coburn, who preceded her in death May 2000. Frances loved working in her yard no matter where she lived (Florida, Colorado, California and Texas). She was a member of Peninsula Christian Church of Tampa, Florida for many years where she enjoyed transporting many of the children to choir practice and parishioners to church and shopping. Frances is survived by 3 daughters and 2 sons Cynthia Makina, husband Micheal Makina, Patricia Raso, husband Lawrence Raso, Kathleen Horne, Robert Coburn and Patrick Coburn. A daughter, Mary Ann Mitchell who preceded her in death September 2016. Frances is survived by grandchildren, Levi Makina, Logan Makina, Eric Reeher, Kenny Reeher, Melissa Nobi, Melody Brown, Erica Schnieder, Elaine Birch and George Mitchell plus 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, all she loved deeply. Due to the COVID 19, services will be scheduled at a later date.


