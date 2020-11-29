Frances Lozano, born on March 29, 1932 in San Antonio, TX was called to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020 at the age of 88 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Crecencio and Luisa G. Lozano; brothers, Joe Lozano and Jesse Lozano.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Robert Cardenas; sons and daughters-in-law, Armando and Sandra Lozano, Mario and Christina Lozano; Jacob Lozano; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Frank Lozano and Mary Cavazos.

The Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1204 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237.

Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park South. Services under the direction of