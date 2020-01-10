|
FRANCES E. OLIVER MANDELL died peacefully Monday January 6 surrounded by family in Colleyville, Texas.
Frances, "Susie", was born in Baytown on September 24, 1936 to Mildred McMicken Oliver and Will Oliver. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and went on to earn her Medical Records Library of Science Degree in 1957 from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She began her career at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen where she met and married Hal Mandell in 1959. They started their family and she followed his Air Force career to Germany, Kansas and eventually San Antonio. There, she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from the Incarnate Word College and later a Master of Science Degree at Texas State University. Next, Fran continued her distinguished career as professor and director of Applied Health Programs at the Incarnate Word College. She then went on to work civil service at Fort Sam Houston as Director of Medical Records for the entire Army and Joint Services Command (JSC). The highlight of her career was traveling around the world teaching the program she developed for the JSC. Fran loved to teach and did so throughout her career.
Fran is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Arlayne Mandell and Martin van der Straaten of Nijmegen, The Netherlands and New Braunfels, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Angela Mandell and grandchildren Nathan and Samuel Mandell all of Colleyville, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James R. "Pete" Oliver, nephew Jimmy Oliver, and many of her favorite aunts and uncles.
All services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521 with visitation at 1:00pm, Funeral Service at 2:00pm and interment to follow.
She will always be remembered as a loving and joyful mother and grandmother and for her generosity and determination.
Because of her lifelong passion and dedication to education, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Frances E. Oliver Mandell scholarship at the UT Health San Antonio School of Health Professions makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/mandell.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 10, 2020