Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Frances Sanchez Valdez


1931 - 2019
Frances Sanchez Valdez Obituary

Frances Sanchez Valdez, loving wife, and mother was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at age 88. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Waco, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Levine Valdez; children, Rosemary Valdez Perez and Johnny Joe Valdez. Frances is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Robert Valdez, Jr., (San Juanita), Tony Valdez (Lydia), Corina Guzman (George), Gloria Gulledge (Billy), Frances Valdez, Jesse Valdez (Ofelia), Esther Valdez (Jose Paz) and Jennifer Lee Valdez; 22 grandchildren, 35 great-granchildren as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

She loved having family time. She also loved baking, cooking, gardening and sewing. Her quilts of various designs were admired by all. She was known for her infectious smile and her kind, loving, and compassionate spirit.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Graveside Service at First Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2019
