Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
814 E Main St
Rockport, TX 78382
(361) 729-2451
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Woellert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Sallye) Woellert


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances (Sallye) Woellert Obituary
July 2, 1930 - September 18, 2019
Rockport, Texas
Frances (Sallye) Woellert, a former resident of Rockport, TX, died in Sugar Land, TX on September 18, 2019, at the age of 89.Born in Dallas, Texas on July 2, 1930, and daughter of the late Frances and Velma Trautschold.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockport, TX. Service dated and time to be subsequently announced. Burial will be private
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and sent to Sacred Heart Church in Rockport or given to .
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshall
funeralhomes.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now