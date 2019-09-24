|
July 2, 1930 - September 18, 2019
Rockport, Texas
Frances (Sallye) Woellert, a former resident of Rockport, TX, died in Sugar Land, TX on September 18, 2019, at the age of 89.Born in Dallas, Texas on July 2, 1930, and daughter of the late Frances and Velma Trautschold.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockport, TX. Service dated and time to be subsequently announced. Burial will be private
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and sent to Sacred Heart Church in Rockport or given to .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019