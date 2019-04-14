|
October 4, 1936 - April 10, 2019
Francisco Aguero Blancas, born October 4, 1936 in San Antonio, TX, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Delores Espinoza, parents Ascencion Blancas and Simona Aguero, siblings Juan Blancas, Nicolas Blancas, Emilio Blancas, Jose Blancas, and Jesus Blancas. Francisco is survived by his children Irma Blancas, Orlando Blancas, Steve and wife Adriana Blancas, grandson Steven Ray Blancas, siblings Soledad Aritua and husband John, Gregoria Salazar and husband Andrew, Simon Blancas and wife Gloria, and Cosme Blancas and wife Lucia. He is also survived numerous loving and caring nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary, with a 7:00 PM Rosary.
The procession will depart at 10:30 AM for an 11:00 AM Mass on Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. John Berchman's Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
