Rev. Francis "Frank" Joseph Montalbano, OMI, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 31, 1922 and died in San Antonio, Texas on December 24, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Fr. Montalbano entered St. Peter's Novitiate on June 28, 1940, in Mission, Texas and professed vows as a member of the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate on June 29, 1941. Fr. Montalbano completed his studies in philosophy and theology in San Antonio, Texas. He was ordained to the priesthood on February 24, 1947, at St. Mary's Church in San Antonio, by Archbishop Robert E. Lucey, DD. Fr. Montalbano's degrees in Theology were from Gregorian University (1948) and Scripture degree from Pontifical Biblical Institute (1950) both in Rome. He had a great love bringing Scripture, "the soul of theology" to future priests and laity. He also loved teaching the New Testament Scriptures as well as Johannine studies and Pauline Letters at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans when he was also assigned as Associate Rector at St. Louis of France Cathedral, New Orleans. He continued his teaching at Notre Dame Seminary and in 2000, Fr. Montalbano was bestowed the Papal Honor of Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice by Pope John Paul II. A well-deserved honor and recognition for a great scholar's service to God and neighbor. In 2010, he received Honorary Doctor of Letters degree from Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. In his own words written in 2002, "It has been a special gift of God to enable me to bring His word to seminarians for 46 years; 29 yrs. in San Antonio, and 17 in New Orleans. Full time pastoral ministry includes Midland, Texas; Dallas; Aurora, Colorado; and New Orleans." He continued his teaching ministry in New Orleans until 2005. In 2005 he was assigned to Madonna Residence in San Antonio, Texas. Fr. Montalbano celebrated his 70th Anniversary of Ordination in 2017.His assignments were many and he was regarded with esteem for his knowledge in Scripture. His prayer was that all priests be gentle, ardent and courageous ministers of the Sacred, men of joy in priestly service like Christ, the Eternal high priest, and "that we be men of joy when celebrating the Eucharist – not performers on stage – but serving you (God) at two tables – the table of the word and sacrament." (Montalbano) He is survived by a brother, John Montalbano and a sister, Theresa Thumfort, and numerous nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICES Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Chapel at 285 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas. A Vigil/Rosary will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM. He will be buried at the Oblate cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. MEMORIALCONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oblate Madonna Residence, 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 31, 2019