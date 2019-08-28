|
|
September 3rd, 1926 - August 25th, 2019.
Francis Lee "Bob" Matocha, was called home by The Lord on August 25th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Malone Matocha; his parents, Angeline and Bolslav "B.P." Matocha; and his siblings, Boles P. Matocha, Paul E. Matocha, and Rosalie A. Jenkins.
Bob was born in Cameron, TX. and has called San Antonio, TX his home since grade school. He attended Central Catholic High School and St. Mary's University, where he earned a business degree in accounting. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was stationed in Guam. He returned to San Antonio and married the love of his life, Marie. Bob waited until the evening of their 68th wedding anniversary to join his wife in heaven.
He worked for City Public Service Board for 38 years and retired. For over 50 years, he was an active member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and travel. Together, with his wife, they discovered the world in their golden years. He cherished time with family and close friends and forged lasting bonds with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Patrick L. Matocha and his wife, Beth; daughter, Phyllis Turner and Dr. Joni Baker; daughter, Carol Hebdon and her husband, Jack; and daughter, Eileen Urban and her husband, Mike; his grand- children, Elizabeth Reblin (Eric), Mason Turner, Blair Matocha (Scott Mathieu), Annie Mueller (Gates), Blake Matocha (Emily), Brett Turner, Will Urban; and two great-grandchildren.
The family extends their sincerest gratitude to Rita Lopez, Jeneatte Kuck, and Mary Escalante, whose eternal devotion and care will never be forgotten. Additional gratitude goes to Bob's angels at the Forum, and the incredible staff with Heart to Heart Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Padua Place Home for Retired Priests - 80 Peter Baque, San Antonio TX, 78209 or The of America San Antonio & South Texas Chapter. A small rosary will be held at the Sisters Chapel at Missionary Servants of St. Anthony, 100 Pete Baque- 6:00 pm, Thursday, August 29th. A small graveside service will be held with Navy honors at Holy Cross Cemetery at 9:30 a.m on Friday, August 30th. A memorial mass will follow for all friends and family at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, Texas, Friday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 28, 2019