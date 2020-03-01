|
SMSgt Francis "Frank" Stephen David Cole, USAF (Ret.) of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on February 21, 2020 after an extensive health battle at age 80.
He was married to his beloved wife, Mary Lee Cole, for almost 60 years. They are long time members of the Episcopal Church of Reconciliation. Frank served with distinction in the Air Force in Personal Affairs and Casualty Assistance receiving numerous assignments, awards and commendations. The awards that he was most proud of were the Meritorious Service Medal, Commendation Medal and Outstanding Airman of the Year. He retired after 23 years from his career in the Air Force and continued working Randolph AFB Military Civil Service for 20 years, fully retiring in 2005. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. He is survived by his wife Mary Lee Hall Cole of Milton, Iowa, two children; Cheryl (Troy) Cole of Schertz, Texas and Shannon (Mike)
Moneer of San Antonio, Texas, two grandchildren; Julia and Andrew Moneer and many grand dogs. One sister; Kathleen "Kit" (Chuck) Blackwell of San Diego, California and numerous nephews, cousins and a host of friends that he considered family.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Rev. James Cedric Alwyn Cole and Margaret Eunice Cole. Frank touched the lives of many and will be missed by all.
Celebration of LifeMemorial Service will be held at Church of Reconciliation in San Antonio on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2pm with a reception in celebration of Frank's life in Brown Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars () or The Episcopal Church of Reconciliation.
