Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
16075 N Evans Rd
Selma, TX
View Map
Francis W. "Rocky" Friesenhahn


1927 - 2020
Francis W. "Rocky" Friesenhahn Obituary

Francis W. "Rocky" Friesenhahn of Selma, Texas, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born to the late Louis & Lillian (Reininger) Friesenhahn, May 18, 1927. Rocky graduated from Brackenridge High School. He married Irene Cecilia Stautzenberger on June 7, 1950, and they shared 62 years of marriage before her passing.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM, at the Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2020
