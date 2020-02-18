|
|
Francis W. "Rocky" Friesenhahn of Selma, Texas, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born to the late Louis & Lillian (Reininger) Friesenhahn, May 18, 1927. Rocky graduated from Brackenridge High School. He married Irene Cecilia Stautzenberger on June 7, 1950, and they shared 62 years of marriage before her passing.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM, at the Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2020