Francisca "Panchita" Carrillo Gaytan, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sep. 20, 2020, San Antonio, TX.

Born in Ontario, CA, she is survived by her children, Antonio Gaytan (Cynthia), Yolanda Rodriguez (Mike), Daniel Gaytan (Connie Reuschlein), Joe Gaytan (MaryAnn), Agapito Gaytan (Jeanette), MaryAnn Gaytan Prieto (Alex), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grand children. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Benigno "Tony" Gaytan, and son, Charlie Gaytan.

Francisca was a devoted wife and mother and lived a beautiful and long life. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she took every opportunity to ensure they were taken care of. She loved to sit and talk for hours about God and her faith and tell stories about her childhood.

She held her Catholic faith very strongly and always had her holy rosary with her. Francisca loved all her children unconditionally.

She was truly happy when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit.

Rosary Sunday, Sep. 27, 10-11am, Viewing 11am-2pm, at Southwest Funeral Home, 3946 S. Zarzamora St.

Memorial Service on Monday Sep. 28, 10am, at Immaculate Conception Church, 314 Merida St.

Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II on Cupples Road.