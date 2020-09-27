1/1
Francisca Carrillo "Panchita" Gaytan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Francisca "Panchita" Carrillo Gaytan, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sep. 20, 2020, San Antonio, TX.

Born in Ontario, CA, she is survived by her children, Antonio Gaytan (Cynthia), Yolanda Rodriguez (Mike), Daniel Gaytan (Connie Reuschlein), Joe Gaytan (MaryAnn), Agapito Gaytan (Jeanette), MaryAnn Gaytan Prieto (Alex), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grand children. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Benigno "Tony" Gaytan, and son, Charlie Gaytan.

Francisca was a devoted wife and mother and lived a beautiful and long life. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she took every opportunity to ensure they were taken care of. She loved to sit and talk for hours about God and her faith and tell stories about her childhood.

She held her Catholic faith very strongly and always had her holy rosary with her. Francisca loved all her children unconditionally.

She was truly happy when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit.

Rosary Sunday, Sep. 27, 10-11am, Viewing 11am-2pm, at Southwest Funeral Home, 3946 S. Zarzamora St.

Memorial Service on Monday Sep. 28, 10am, at Immaculate Conception Church, 314 Merida St.

Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II on Cupples Road.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Rosary
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Southwest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Southwest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved