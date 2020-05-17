SISTER FRANCISCA EIKEN C.C.V.I.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANCISCA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Francisca Eiken aged 85, entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Taos, Missouri, on October 29, 1934, to Vincent and Adela (Kerperin) Eiken. Sister Francisca entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1960. She served in the Congregation's health care ministry in Texas. Sister Francisca is survived and dearly missed by her sister: Mathilda Harden and her brothers: Joseph and Edward Eiken, nieces and nephews and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. Private services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209. Arrangements by the Angelus Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved