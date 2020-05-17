Sister Francisca Eiken aged 85, entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Taos, Missouri, on October 29, 1934, to Vincent and Adela (Kerperin) Eiken. Sister Francisca entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1960. She served in the Congregation's health care ministry in Texas. Sister Francisca is survived and dearly missed by her sister: Mathilda Harden and her brothers: Joseph and Edward Eiken, nieces and nephews and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. Private services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209. Arrangements by the Angelus Funeral Home