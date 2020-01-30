Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisca L. Muniz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisca L. Muniz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Francisca L. Muniz, beloved mother, grandmother, great grand mother and sister entered enternal rest on January 26, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, brothers and granddaughter Janet Marie Arredondo. She is survived by her children, Patricia Muniz, Norma Arredondo (Jerry), Leo James Muniz, Sylvia Milstead (William); grandchildren, Jerry Jr., Jason, Corbin, Scott, Joshua (Ashley), Desiree, Anthony and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Arilyn, Vincent, Dominic and Jaxon, serving sister Antonio Luna and brother in law, Frank Luna and Ramon Perez. Frances will be remembered by her strength and love for her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, word puzzles and loved to gamble in Las Vegas. The visitation services will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with prayer services at 7:00 p.m.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francisca L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castle Ridge Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -