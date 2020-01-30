|
Francisca L. Muniz, beloved mother, grandmother, great grand mother and sister entered enternal rest on January 26, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, brothers and granddaughter Janet Marie Arredondo. She is survived by her children, Patricia Muniz, Norma Arredondo (Jerry), Leo James Muniz, Sylvia Milstead (William); grandchildren, Jerry Jr., Jason, Corbin, Scott, Joshua (Ashley), Desiree, Anthony and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Arilyn, Vincent, Dominic and Jaxon, serving sister Antonio Luna and brother in law, Frank Luna and Ramon Perez. Frances will be remembered by her strength and love for her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, word puzzles and loved to gamble in Las Vegas. The visitation services will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with prayer services at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 30, 2020