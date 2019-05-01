|
|
October 11, 1974 - April 26, 2019
Francisco Meza Jr. died on April 26th, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on October 11, 1974 in Brownsville, Texas.
He is survived by his parents Rita and Ernesto Loredo; siblings, Irina (Daniel), Krystal (Salah), Ernest (Linda), Carlos (Veronica) and Marco (Bianca). He also had many loving nieces & nephews. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. The family will be receiving guests from 9-10:00am, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 10:00am at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio on Thursday, May 2, 2019. To share memories or offer online condolences please visit www.sunsetnorthfuneralhome
.com.
Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019