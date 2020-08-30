1/1
Francisco P. Sauceda
1947 - 2020
Francisco P. Sauceda, born on March 26, 1947 in Bexar County, Texas went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020 at the age of 73.

He was preceded in death by his Parents: Gabino and Francisca Sauceda. He is survived by his Children: Abel Macias, Audrey Contreras, and Diana Olveda; Sisters: Susie Contreras, Alejandra Resendez, Eva Dion and Gloria Hurst; Brother: Juan Sauceda, and numerous Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews.

He was known by many as El Caballito or Pancho. He brought lots of happiness and joy to everyone around him. He will be missed dearly.

"It's said to be that angels are sent from above I've always had my angel -my brother- whose heart was filled with love." Love you hermanito.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00am at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, Texas 78207) with Rosary recited at 11:00am.

A Graveside service at San Fernando Cemetery II at 12:30pm.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
Delgado Funeral Home
SEP
2
Rosary
11:00 AM
Delgado Funeral Home
SEP
2
Graveside service
12:30 PM
San Fernando Cemetery II
Funeral services provided by
Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W Martin St
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 533-0003
