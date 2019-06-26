|
January 3,1931 - May 17, 2019
A lifelong resident of San Antonio, TX, Francisco Torres Jr. passed away on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 88 years old. He was born on January 3rd,1931 to Francisco and Antonia Torres in Mission, TX.
Francisco was a Korean War veteran and a self-employed business owner of Frank and Mesa Barber Shop in San Antonio, TX. He enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with friends and family and he volunteered his time cutting hair at Boysville Children's Home. He was preceded in death by his wife Arabela and daughter Anna Maria. He is survived by his siblings: Juan, Olivella, Jesus, Tony, and Guadalupe, his sons: Ruben, Frank, and Roberto, his nine grandchildren, and his eleven great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at Dellcrest Funeral Home on June 29th, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, followed by a burial service at San Jose Burial Park on June 29th, 2019 at 1:30 PM.
Published in Express-News on June 26, 2019