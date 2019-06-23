|
October 10, 1922 - June 17, 2019
Francisco Verastigui born October 10, 1922 went be with our Lord on June 17, 2019 at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Dolores Verastigui. Parents, Eleodoro and Josefina Verastigui. Grand- parents, Geronimo and Lorenza V. Also, by his siblings; Aurora Meza, Cruz Verastigui, Magdalema V. Ramirez, Guadalupe V. Barrera, Felipe Verastigui, Ismael Verastigui, Herumina V. Nava, and Zoila V. Santoya. Francisco is survived by loving children; Francisco J. Verastigui, Hector Verastigui, Jaime Verastigui, Mary Ann Tey, and Ruben E. Verastigui. Also, by his 10 adoring grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Followed by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to his aunt, Maria Villasenor. Francisco enjoyed spending his time cooking with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all his close family and friends. The visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, June 25, 2019 the Mass of resurrection will take place at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019