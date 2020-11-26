Frank Adolph Catalani, Jr., has returned home to the embrace of our Heavenly Father on November 24, 2020, at his home in Kerrville, Texas, surrounded by his family and loved ones.Frank was born in May of 1951, the second of eight children to Frank Sr. and Anne in San Antonio, Texas. He was a graduate of Winston Churchill High School, class of 1969, and attended West Texas A&M University on a football scholarship. As a young man, Frank began a career in law enforcement as a patrolman with the Texas Department of Public Safety. His service to the State of Texas, which was a great source of pride for him, would ultimately lead him to his long-time home in McAllen, Texas.While in the Rio Grande Valley, Frank met his wife of the last 38 years, Laura Garcia Catalani. During this time, he transitioned to a career in the fresh produce industry with his company Catco Produce Sales, which would span over 30 years successfully operating in McAllen.Frank especially enjoyed developing and maintaining relationships through his work, many of which would become and remain dear friends for years thereafter. His most recent entrepreneurial effort has been in the refrigerated transportation industry with his business Big Red Freight Systems operating for the last decade out of McKinney, Texas. Over the past 20 years, Frank spent more time in and would eventually relocate to the Texas Hill Country, residing in and around Kerrville. It was during this time that he was able to spend more time pursuing his personal interests, including motorcycling and serving as a basketball referee for youth and high-school sports. Both pursuits would carry him all over the state, and through each he grew many more important friendships.Frank is survived by his wife Laura, sons Carlton and Frank III, daughter Vienna, daughters-in-law Erin and Elizabeth, and grandchildren Drake, Grant, John, Elin, and Frank IV, all of whom he dearly loved. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul, and grandson Vincent. Frank was a parishioner of the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville at the time of his passing.Frank "did it his way" in every aspect of his life. Those that knew him enjoyed his quiet stoicism, dry humor, attention to detail, long memory, business sensibility, and fierce loyalty. He was a husband, father, businessman, Texan, and contributor to his community. He will be sorely missed by those who have been touched by his life.We, Frank's family, wish to share that due to COVID restrictions, there will be no funerary proceedings. We are expectant to have a Celebration of Frank's Life in Spring 2021 as the restrictions are lifted and may again gather safely. As Frank expressed his desire to inter as he lived, his friends and family will deliver his ashes all over the State of Texas, to places that held special meaning to him.We also wish to express special thanks to Felicia Jeanise, and Lewis Stroud, who have been so helpful over Frank's long illness.In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Association and Peterson Health Foundation are preferred. Please share memories, and send condolences to Grimes Funeral Chapels, www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.