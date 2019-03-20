|
|
July 25, 1947 - March 16, 2019
Frank Badder, affectionately known as, "Pappy", of San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on Saturday March 16, 2019. Frank was born to Ted and Fay Badder on July 25, 1947 in Fort Worth, TX.
With a B.A. in Journalism from Texas Christian University, he was the creating editor of "Code One Magazine". Serving in the Army for over 25 yrs, he was a door gunner in Vietnam, a Warrant Officer, helicopter pilot and instructor. His parents preceded him in death. Surviving family includes his wife, Pam; his sons, Jason (Becky) and Jeremy (Kelli); his grandchildren, Hank, Julianna, Greyson, Peyton, and Brynleigh; his sister, Wren Leinweber (Mark); brother, Stanley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He had many loves; God, family, country, flying, and writing. He loved to make people smile. He was well-loved and will be sorely missed. His final goodbye was, " See you on the other side." A memorial service will be held on Thurs, March 21,2019, 2:30 P.M. at Colonial Funeral Home, Universal City, TX. Burial with Military Honors will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio TX.
Fond memories or expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019