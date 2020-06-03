Frank C. Leal was called by the Lord on May 28, 2020, at the age of 94. He was born November 9, 1925, in Floresville, Tx. Frank's ancestors came from the Canary Islands. His grandfather Juan Goraz Leal, many generations before settled Villa de San Fernando in 1731 and became the first Alcalde of what became present-day San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Vicky Leal. He is survived by his three children, Frank T. Leal, Ben T. Leal (Theresa), and Carolyn Leal Bustamante (Nick). His beloved grandchildren, Vikki Lynn Nelson (Ted), Lisa Leal, Deanna Leal, Carrie Leal (Jerry), Frank Leal Jr. (Angela), Trisha Jarrott (David), Ben J. Leal, Nic Bustamante (Elizabeth), Paloma Nicole Bustamante, Great-grandchildren Michael, Elizabeth, Jonathon, Brandon, Olivia, Laurel and Acacia. Great-great-grandchildren, Jesslyn, MJ, and Zak. What do you say about a man whose 94 ½ years on this earth created a trail of professional accomplishments, raised a loving family, was a mentor to all his grandchildren, and devoted to living a life based on honesty, integrity, hard work, and helping those in need. His humor and sharp wit kept his grandchildren fascinated. He shared his cooking skills with our future chefs, sent timely birthday cards to all, and made regular phone calls to check in with those he loved. His endearing smile and conversations are etched in our minds forever. We have all learned from this bigger than life Father/Grandfather. To say his life was interesting is a grand understatement. He fought on D-Day, on Normandy (Omaha) Beach, earning a Bronze Star for heroic action. But greatest of all, was his character, combining strength, wisdom, knowledge, courage, kindness, and humor to astonishing effect. He treated everyone with respect and care. He unfailingly displayed grace with a warrior's spirit, conveying much knowledge but with a knack for wise humor.Frank retired from Kelly AFB in San Antonio after more than 40 years of service. His knowledge of Hydraulic Systems and meticulous attention to detail earned him many awards; also earning him the opportunity to do work we will never know about in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, and many other countries. Our hearts swell with pride and feel honored to have had Dad in our Lives. Until we meet again, give our love to Mom.Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation for Frank at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 North Main Ave. 78205 – will be limited to only 30 people in the building at a time. There will be a public visitation period on Thursday, June 4 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM for brief visits with the family. If the building is at its capacity, you will be asked to wait in your vehicle until a space opens. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times.On Friday, June 5, 2020 the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (4415 S. Flores St. 78214) with a private interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Face coverings will be required during all services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Catholic Charities.