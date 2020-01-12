|
Frank Cantoya, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Papillion, Nebraska. Frank joined the Army at 17 and served from 1946-1949. He was part of the Army Signal Corp stationed in Japan. In civilian life, he worked on B-52 electronic systems at Kelly AFB. A man of strong Christian faith, Frank loved photography, technology and books. He is survived by his children: Frank Angelo Cantoya, Chuck (Lorinda) Cantoya, Cathy Livingston, Jackie (Kevin) Bourdeau; his wife of 40 years, Pat Cantoya and her children: Paul (Debra) Fredette, Sharon (Ernie) Nowell, Corinne (Eddie) Garza; his siblings, Andrea (Eddie) Falcon and Mary Louise (Albert) Guzman. Frank had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moving Veterans Forward.
A private interment with Military Honors will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020