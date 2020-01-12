San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Cantoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Cantoya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Cantoya Obituary

Frank Cantoya, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Papillion, Nebraska. Frank joined the Army at 17 and served from 1946-1949. He was part of the Army Signal Corp stationed in Japan. In civilian life, he worked on B-52 electronic systems at Kelly AFB. A man of strong Christian faith, Frank loved photography, technology and books. He is survived by his children: Frank Angelo Cantoya, Chuck (Lorinda) Cantoya, Cathy Livingston, Jackie (Kevin) Bourdeau; his wife of 40 years, Pat Cantoya and her children: Paul (Debra) Fredette, Sharon (Ernie) Nowell, Corinne (Eddie) Garza; his siblings, Andrea (Eddie) Falcon and Mary Louise (Albert) Guzman. Frank had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moving Veterans Forward.

A private interment with Military Honors will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now