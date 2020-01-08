Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Western Hills Christian Church
8535 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Retired SAPD Detective Frank Corn, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5th. During his 32 years of faithful service, Frank received many awards and decorations to include the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kyong; children Terri Brown (Brian), Traci Osborn (David), and Travis Corn (Andres); grandchildren Megan, Allison, Isabella and Luke; siblings Evelyn Hendricks, Doug Corn, Billie Barrier (Rick), Joelle Frohbieter (Greg), Annette Hedges (William), and Alan Corn (Selena); sister-in-law Liz Corn; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Bill & Janine; sister Michelle Adamski and brother Gerald Corn. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Western Hills Christian Church, 8535 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, Texas. Interment will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:15 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donate Life Texas (www.donatelifetexas.org) in Frank's honor.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020
