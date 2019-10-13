|
Born in El Paso, reared in Phoenix, Frank was the son of Frank Sr. and Maria Magdalena Pino and descended from among the early founders of New Mexico. He held the Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Arizona State University and a Ph.D in Romance Languages from Northwestern University.
He was on the faculty of Michigan State University and then at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he was recruited by Dr. Tomas Rivera to join the Division of Foreign Languages.
He served in various administrative posts, including sixteen years as director of the Division of Foreign Languages, where he also taught upper-level and graduate classes in Hispanic Culture and Literature, including Chicano Literature.
He was a founding faculty member and served thirty-nine years. Frank was a poet and created several collections of poetry in both English and Spanish. He was active in several professional organizations and community groups, such as El Patronato de la cultura Hispanoamericans, the University Roundtable, Sembradores of San Antonio and the International Black and White Ball.
He was a longtime member of the Bulverde United Methodist Church and active in the music program there. He was also the descendent of four Methodist ministers of the Rio Grande and other Spanish speaking conferences, including his grandfather, his mother and two uncles.
He was an avid traveler and collector of Mexican Folkart. Frank is survived by his wife Barbara and their beloved cousins and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16th at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North from 5pm-7pm.
Funeral Service will be on Thursday, October 17th at 1pm at Bulverde United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019