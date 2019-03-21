Home

August 25, 1935 - March 19, 2019
Frank Eugene Haddock, 83, passed away in Lexington, KY on March 19, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1935 in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late Joseph Zachariah Haddock and Annie Lou (Minix).

After graduating from Fitzgerald High School, Mr. Haddock served honorably for twenty-seven years in the US Air Force, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. His service continued at the US Postal Service in San Antonio, Texas for twenty-one years. He was a member of Disabled Veterans of America.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Sale Haddock; one sister, Joanne (Robert) Berry; two brothers, Jim (Joan) Haddock and Dee (Mary) Haddock; two sons, Brett (Michelle) Haddock and Tommy Haddock; three step-sons, Walter Rodgers, Robert Durham and Matthew (Susan) Durham; two step-daughters, Debbie (John) Dunleavy and Susan (Dave) Barberie; grandchildren, Brianna, Nalani, Samantha and Cody Haddock, Kelly (Steve) O'Mara, Maggie (Troy) Rock, Ben and Logan Barberie and Brooke and Lauren Durham; special family members Jennifer (Matthew), Daniel and Bryan McHale as well as numerous special great-grandchildren, nieces and one nephew. Frank never met a stranger and there are undoubtedly many others whose lives he touched so warmly.

Milward Funeral Home in Lexington, KY will help lay him to rest at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 1:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or Lexington Humane Society. https://milwardfuneral.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019
