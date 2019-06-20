February 10, 1939 - June 7, 2019

Frank Fitzhenry, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on February 10, 1939 in Pittsburg, PA to parents, Myles and Helen Fitzhenry. Frank was an avid sailor, a charter member of the Safety Harbor Boat Club and served as their first commodore. He also utilized his boat to volunteer with the United States Coast Guard. Frank was involved with several charitable organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maureen McGrew; brother, Myles E. Fitzhenry; and daughter- in-law, Kristie Fitzhenry. Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia Fitzhenry; daughter, Heather O'Brian; son, Ryan Fitzhenry; and five grandchildren: Lindsay, Eric and Jack O'Brian, Brittany Jones, and Katie Fitzhenry. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



SERVICE

MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2019

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL



Interment with military honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary