Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Frank Fitzhenry


February 10, 1939 - June 7, 2019
Frank Fitzhenry, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on February 10, 1939 in Pittsburg, PA to parents, Myles and Helen Fitzhenry. Frank was an avid sailor, a charter member of the Safety Harbor Boat Club and served as their first commodore. He also utilized his boat to volunteer with the United States Coast Guard. Frank was involved with several charitable organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maureen McGrew; brother, Myles E. Fitzhenry; and daughter- in-law, Kristie Fitzhenry. Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia Fitzhenry; daughter, Heather O'Brian; son, Ryan Fitzhenry; and five grandchildren: Lindsay, Eric and Jack O'Brian, Brittany Jones, and Katie Fitzhenry. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

SERVICE
MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2019
10:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

Interment with military honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots.

Published in Express-News on June 20, 2019
