Frank G. Trevino 95, "Johnny" to our Mom, passed away November 15, 2019 in San Antonio. Born October 10, 1924 Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army 1943-1946. Preceded in death by his wife Simona, "Gloria" to our Dad, daughter Hermelinda Gonzales, parents, Macedonio & Juanita Trevino, son-in-law, Jim Krusinski, Brothers Bernardo, Leon, Martin, and Benito, Sisters Carmen, Rafaela, Josephina, and Maria Lina. survived by his sons, George (Alma), Frank Jr. (Marcia), Luis (Rose Anne), Andres, Jesus Treviño; daughters, Dolores (Robert) Garcia, Consuelo (Jesse) Biache, Esperanza (Oscar) Torres, Juanita Krusinski, Frances Rodriguez, Graciela (Carlos) Treviño, Martha (George) Castillo, Maria Magdalena (John) Mihertadian; Son-in-law Frank Gonzales (Hermelinda), 31 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews.Pallbearers: Grandchildren George Castillo, Jr., Jesse Biache, Jr., Roger Treviño, Fernando Rodriguez, III, James Mata, Paul Trevino.
Visitation November 20, 2019 Brookehill Funeral Home 5pm to 9pm Rosary 7pm.
Funeral mass November 21, 2019 at St. Lawrence Church 10am, Procession departs at 9:30am.
Burial following Mass at San Jose Burial Park.