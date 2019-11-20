Home

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Burial
Following Services
San Jose Burial Park
1924 - 2019
Frank G. Trevino Obituary

Frank G. Trevino 95, "Johnny" to our Mom, passed away November 15, 2019 in San Antonio. Born October 10, 1924 Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army 1943-1946. Preceded in death by his wife Simona, "Gloria" to our Dad, daughter Hermelinda Gonzales, parents, Macedonio & Juanita Trevino, son-in-law, Jim Krusinski, Brothers Bernardo, Leon, Martin, and Benito, Sisters Carmen, Rafaela, Josephina, and Maria Lina. survived by his sons, George (Alma), Frank Jr. (Marcia), Luis (Rose Anne), Andres, Jesus Treviño; daughters, Dolores (Robert) Garcia, Consuelo (Jesse) Biache, Esperanza (Oscar) Torres, Juanita Krusinski, Frances Rodriguez, Graciela (Carlos) Treviño, Martha (George) Castillo, Maria Magdalena (John) Mihertadian; Son-in-law Frank Gonzales (Hermelinda), 31 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews.Pallbearers: Grandchildren George Castillo, Jr., Jesse Biache, Jr., Roger Treviño, Fernando Rodriguez, III, James Mata, Paul Trevino.

Visitation November 20, 2019 Brookehill Funeral Home 5pm to 9pm Rosary 7pm.

Funeral mass November 21, 2019 at St. Lawrence Church 10am, Procession departs at 9:30am.

Burial following Mass at San Jose Burial Park.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019
