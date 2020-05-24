Frank "Pancho" Garza
1961 - 2020
Frank "Pancho" Garza, born on December 28, 1961 went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at the age of 58. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo Garza Sr. and Gregoria Bernal Garza; sister, Rosa Maria Garza; and brother, Adolfo Garza Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Rhiannon R. Rodriguez; son, Francisco Bernal Garza Jr.; brothers, Federico Garza, and Alberto Luis Garza; grandchildren, Alex Bernal Garza, Nicodemus Rodriguez, and Daunte Rodriguez; numerous extended family and friends.Frank worked at Blue Bell creameries for 25 years, where he obtained numerous driver salesman of the year. He loved spending time with family while barbecuing his infamous hamburgers and fajitas. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and was known by his coworkers as "Cowboy Frank". His presence in our lives will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The family will have a private rosary at 7:00 PM, however you may join them via live stream in our YouTube channel. Interment will be held at Wildflower Memorial Park on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
MAY
29
Interment
10:30 AM
Wildflower Memorial Park
5 entries
May 23, 2020
My condolences to the Garza family. Rest in peace Frank. You are in a better place now. I still remember us working at Coca-Cola for many years. God has something in store for you. You will always be my friend. Till we meet again and the other side of the rainbow.
Samuel Alvarado
Friend
May 23, 2020
Good bye my friend. I will always remember you.
Bruce Brucks
Coworker
May 23, 2020
In loving memory to a friend and coworker for many years at Blue Bell. May God bless you and your family. You will be missed Frank COWBOY FRANK
Paul Castillo
Friend
May 22, 2020
The only memories I have of you are good ones. You only wanted me to better myself and to make something of my life. You were the best grandpa I could ask for. I only wish I had spent more time with you. I will always love you, I know you are resting in Heaven with our family watching over us. I love you Pepa.
Alex Garza
Family
May 22, 2020
RIP, Frank you will be missed!
Alicia Shank
Friend
