Frank "Pancho" Garza, born on December 28, 1961 went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at the age of 58. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo Garza Sr. and Gregoria Bernal Garza; sister, Rosa Maria Garza; and brother, Adolfo Garza Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Rhiannon R. Rodriguez; son, Francisco Bernal Garza Jr.; brothers, Federico Garza, and Alberto Luis Garza; grandchildren, Alex Bernal Garza, Nicodemus Rodriguez, and Daunte Rodriguez; numerous extended family and friends.Frank worked at Blue Bell creameries for 25 years, where he obtained numerous driver salesman of the year. He loved spending time with family while barbecuing his infamous hamburgers and fajitas. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and was known by his coworkers as "Cowboy Frank". His presence in our lives will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The family will have a private rosary at 7:00 PM, however you may join them via live stream in our YouTube channel. Interment will be held at Wildflower Memorial Park on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Arrangements with