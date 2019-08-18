Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4603 Manitou
Manitou, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4603 Manitou
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4603 Manitou
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Gomez


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Gomez Obituary
JANUARY 14, 1935 - AUGUST 16, 2019
Frank Gomez, Jr. age 84 of San Antonio went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank F. and Antonia (Huron) Gomez. Mr. Gomez is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie; children, Frank Gomez, III and his wife, Beth, Angela Hungate and her husband, Tommy and Vikki Gomez and her husband, Jeff Lozano; grandchildren, Matt Gomez, Jason Gomez, Brianna Hungate and Bailey Hungate; sisters, Alicia Muñiz and Rose Contreras and her husband, Xavier.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019, followed by the Rosary at 9:30 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. all at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou. The Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South, 1700 S.E. Military Drive. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now