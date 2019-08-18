|
JANUARY 14, 1935 - AUGUST 16, 2019
Frank Gomez, Jr. age 84 of San Antonio went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank F. and Antonia (Huron) Gomez. Mr. Gomez is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie; children, Frank Gomez, III and his wife, Beth, Angela Hungate and her husband, Tommy and Vikki Gomez and her husband, Jeff Lozano; grandchildren, Matt Gomez, Jason Gomez, Brianna Hungate and Bailey Hungate; sisters, Alicia Muñiz and Rose Contreras and her husband, Xavier.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019, followed by the Rosary at 9:30 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. all at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou. The Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South, 1700 S.E. Military Drive. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019