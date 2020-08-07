Frank P. Gonzales passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 86.

Frank was born to Refugio and Sarah (Pena) Gonzales on May 19, 1934 in Port O'Conner, Texas. Frank was one of thirteen children, and he spent his childhood crabbing and fishing with his brothers and cousins, often bringing home seafood for his mother to prepare for their large family, which also included 5 cousins who were being raised in the Gonzales home.

After a hurricane in 1945, Frank moved to San Antonio with his family at the age of 11. He graduated from San Antonio Vocational Technical School in 1952 in San Antonio. After high school, he worked at Piggly Wiggly before joining the United States Navy in 1954, where he served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars, and retired as a Gunner's Mate (Guns) Chief Petty Officer after 23 years of service in 1977, settling in San Diego, California for many years before returning to San Antonio in 1993, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

Frank met the love of his life, Ana Maria (Moreno) Gonzales in 1953, and they were married for 65 years. He was a loving father to their daughter, Cristina, affectionately known as "Mija." Frank was a proud Navy Veteran, and he was well known at the VFW Post 9174. He was extremely generous and would gladly give you the shirt off his back. Frank never met a stranger, and made friends everywhere he went, entertaining everyone with his exceptional story telling. We will miss Frank's stories, his laughter, and his many ways of fixing shrimp, but mostly, we will miss this loving, genuine and kind man, who lived his life as an example to others.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Refugio and Sarah (Pena) Gonzales, and his twelve siblings: Amelia, Edward, Refugio Jr., Elizabeth, John, Fred, Clara, Manuel, Nora, Margaret, Henry, and Hugh. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ana Maria Gonzales, his beloved daughter, Cristina Gonzales, numerous nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020.

**Due to COVID-19 Regulations and Limitations, masks will be required, and internment is by family invite only.**